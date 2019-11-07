Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
Allie Ligon
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Allie Ligon Jr. Obituary
Allie Ligon, Jr.

Indianapolis - Allie Harrison Ligon, Jr., 74, of Indianapolis passed away November 6, 2019. He was a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by his 2 sons, Michael (Cindy) Ligon and Steve (Stephanie) Ligon; his brother, Scott (Tytiana) Ligon; sisters, Carolyn Hinkle, Kathy (Vincent) Pearson and Teresa Robinson; grandchildren, Arec (Kelsey) Ligon, Chelesa (Justin) Ligoncain, and Ryan (Clarice) Ligon; great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Leona and Jemma.

Visitation for Allie will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday at Family Funeral Care. Burial will be in Westridge Park Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com for the Ligon family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
