Allie Marie Schafer
Indianapolis - Allie Marie Schafer, 3 years old, of Indianapolis, passed away very unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020. She was born on October 28, 2016 in Indianapolis to Michael Steven and Morgan Nicole (Huser) Schafer.
Allie was a ray of sunshine, a free spirit with a wild and sassy "boss baby" personality. She knew what she wanted and knew how to get it. Allie loved playing with her Barbies, riding her gator and being pushed in the swing, always yelling "I go higher." She loved animals, especially Stella cat, and her doggie cousins Gonzo, Remi, Jakeus and Henry. She loved to wear her jammies, walk around barefoot, and hated her hair up. She always wanted to do what her big sisters Audrey and Ava did. She was and always will be our little angel.
Survivors include her loving parents, Michael and Morgan Schafer; devoted older sisters, Audrey Nicole and Ava Catherine; maternal grandparents, Chris and Cathy (Cahill) Huser; paternal grandparents, Steve and Linda (Nichols) Schafer; great-grandparents, James and Jeanne Huser and Marjory Cahill; aunts and uncles, Mallory Huser Larsen (Brad), Bob Schafer (Viry) and Thomas Schafer (Ashley); and cousins Steven, Joey and Oliver Schafer.
Services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions with Fr. Bob Robeson presiding.
In lieu of flowers, financial contributions can be made to Morgan and Mike Schafer family.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020.