Alma D. Wilkins
Wanamaker - 91 of Wanamaker, Indiana passed away June 1, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1927 in Allen County, Kentucky to the late Edgar & Evy Stinson. Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Wilkins, a daughter, Linda Wilkins Belyeu, a son, Danny Wilkins, a brother, Gordon Stinson, a sister, Mary Brown. She is survived by a daughter, Donna (Terry) S. Ordille. Alma was a loving mother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held, Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel 5950 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237. Burial will be private in Orchard Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Bluegrass Doberman Rescue, 121 Vernon Ave. Louisville, KY 40206 or The . You are invited to read Alma's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019