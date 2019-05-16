Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kingsley Terrace Church of Christ
2031 East 30th Street
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingsley Terrace Church of Christ
2031 East 30th Street
Indianapolis - 84, passed away on May 4, 2019. On Saturday, May 18, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Kingsley Terrace Church of Christ, 2031 East 30th Street, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Alma leaves to cherish in her memory: her daughters, Pamela Briscoe (Ben Shoulders), and Ramona Moore and sons, Michael Day (Yvonne) and Richey Day (Bobbie) elven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren, sister Bessie Taylor, Barbara Ann Coleman, and brother Walter Lewis Reed.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019
