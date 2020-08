Alma K AndersonHomosassa, FL - 93, passed away August 17, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1926 in Santa Paula, California as the daughter of George and Elizabeth Cool.Alma enjoyed many things; but her greatest love was gardening. She was a member of the Friendly Garden Club in Brownsburg, IN and Kingsway Christian Church.Alma is survived by her children: Sharlyn (Doug Plunkett) Metcalf, Rob (Manette) Anderson, Nancy (Jeff) Hamilton; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.A visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 10am-12pm at Flanner Buchanan - Speedway. A service will follow immediately after.