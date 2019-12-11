|
|
Alma McCue Miller
Indianapolis - Alma McCue Miller, 86, died December 8, 2019 at her daughter's home in South Carolina where she most recently resided. Alma was born on January 19, 1933 to Newton Dickson McCue and Emily Garrison McCue in Albemarle County, VA. She was a graduate of Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, VA. Alma was formerly married to Joseph A. Miller, Jr. of Indianapolis. She taught grade school in Hope Mills, NC while Joe was in the Army. She lived in Indianapolis, Indiana during most of her life, where she retired after many years as secretary to the Athletic Director of North Central High School. She was also a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis.
Alma is also survived by her son David Miller (Robin) and daughter Susan Poole (Mike), four grandchildren, (Emily, Sean, Hannah and Lindsey), and two great grandchildren (Charlotte and Addelynn).
She liked to play bridge and care for her birds and roses. She especially enjoyed watching all kinds of sports on television.
Private interment will be at Lebanon Presbyterian Church in Afton, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to your local hospice.
Online condolences may be made at lewisfuneralhomeofunion.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019