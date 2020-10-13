1/1
Alma Phyllis Gerberick
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma Phyllis Gerberick

Beech Grove - Alma Phyllis Gerberick, 95, of Beech Grove, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1925 in Oolitic, Indiana to the late Charles and Lela (Taylor) Maxwell. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a former president of the Women's Auxilliary for the Ernie Pyle VFW. Survivors include sons, Steven Ritter (Elaine Kendrick) and Randall Ritter; daughters, Donna Schultz, Phyllis Lance (Jerry) and Sandy Jackson (David); brother, Ed Maxwell; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gerberick; sister, Barbara Brinegar; and her parents. Visitation will take place on Monday, October 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home, 1458 S. Meridian St., with a service following at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Douglas Hunter. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions have been suggested to the St. Paul Hermitage. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.LauckFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
11:00 AM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved