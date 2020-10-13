Alma Phyllis Gerberick
Beech Grove - Alma Phyllis Gerberick, 95, of Beech Grove, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1925 in Oolitic, Indiana to the late Charles and Lela (Taylor) Maxwell. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a former president of the Women's Auxilliary for the Ernie Pyle VFW. Survivors include sons, Steven Ritter (Elaine Kendrick) and Randall Ritter; daughters, Donna Schultz, Phyllis Lance (Jerry) and Sandy Jackson (David); brother, Ed Maxwell; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gerberick; sister, Barbara Brinegar; and her parents. Visitation will take place on Monday, October 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home, 1458 S. Meridian St., with a service following at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Douglas Hunter. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions have been suggested to the St. Paul Hermitage. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.LauckFuneralHome.com