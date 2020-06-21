Alma Watkins
Indianapolis - 90, passed away 6/17/2020. Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10am - 12pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home. The service will be held at 12pm, with burial to follow at Floral Park Cemetery. For more information, visit www.crownhill.org.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 21 to Jun. 25, 2020.