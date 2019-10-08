Services
Alta M. Winkelman


1946 - 2019
Alta M. Winkelman Obituary
Alta M. Winkelman

Carmel - Alta M. Winkelman, 73 of Carmel, passed away Monday, October 1, 2019 at her home. Alta was born July 13, 1946 in Stanley, ND to the late Lawrence and Helen Nelson. Her father passed away when Alta was very young. Her mother remarried Edgar Struck, who lovingly raised Alta as his own. She worked in accounting and also spent many years working in the hotel industry.

Alta was the widow of Kenneth E. Winkelman Sr. and is survived by her children, Robert (wife, Shannon) Flaherty, Daniel (wife, Nikki) Nicely, Larry Cocchiarella, Leah Winkelman and Emma Winkelman; brothers, Keith and Kevin Struck; sisters, Kathy Zeidler, Sharon Roque and Myra Herrick; grandchildren, Chloe, Max, Jack, Don, Olivia, Cozette, Mariah, Ashley, Joe, Jessi and Allison; several nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held, with interment following at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery Minneapolis, MN. alongside her beloved husband, Ken. Service details will be released at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019
