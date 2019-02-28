|
Alton J. Huntsman
Pittsboro - 76, Pittsboro, passed away Feb. 26, 2019. Alton had been a tool and die maker, retiring from both GM Allison and Rexnord, and was the Hendricks County Surveyor for several years. He was preceded in death by daughter Shannon Huntsman and granddaughter Kaitlyn Huntsman. Survivors include his wife Phyllis Huntsman; children Carrie (David) Montgomery and Chris (Carla) Huntsman; brothers William, Edward, Harold and Rickie Huntsman; sisters Mary Herrington, Martha Morrison, Lenda Smith and Brenda Arterburn; grandchildren Alan (Karleigh) Montgomery, Aaron Montgomery, Tara Huntsman, Eva Huntsman and Logan Huntsman; special people to the family Donell Heberer-Walton and her children Lindsey (Mike) Word (sons Jace and Cole Word) and Austin Walton. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Thursday Feb. 28 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 2pm Friday March 1 with calling from 1pm. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rock Steady Boxing, 1531 E. Northfield Dr. Suite 800, Brownsburg, IN 46112 or Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. at www.lbda.org Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019