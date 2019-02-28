Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alton Huntsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alton J. Huntsman


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alton J. Huntsman Obituary
Alton J. Huntsman

Pittsboro - 76, Pittsboro, passed away Feb. 26, 2019. Alton had been a tool and die maker, retiring from both GM Allison and Rexnord, and was the Hendricks County Surveyor for several years. He was preceded in death by daughter Shannon Huntsman and granddaughter Kaitlyn Huntsman. Survivors include his wife Phyllis Huntsman; children Carrie (David) Montgomery and Chris (Carla) Huntsman; brothers William, Edward, Harold and Rickie Huntsman; sisters Mary Herrington, Martha Morrison, Lenda Smith and Brenda Arterburn; grandchildren Alan (Karleigh) Montgomery, Aaron Montgomery, Tara Huntsman, Eva Huntsman and Logan Huntsman; special people to the family Donell Heberer-Walton and her children Lindsey (Mike) Word (sons Jace and Cole Word) and Austin Walton. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Thursday Feb. 28 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 2pm Friday March 1 with calling from 1pm. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rock Steady Boxing, 1531 E. Northfield Dr. Suite 800, Brownsburg, IN 46112 or Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. at www.lbda.org Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now