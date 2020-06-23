Alvin Carter
Indianapolis - 97, born February 27, 1923, passed June 22, 2020. Service will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, at 1pm, with visitation starting at 12pm. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.