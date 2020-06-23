Alvin Carter
1923 - 2020
Alvin Carter

Indianapolis - 97, born February 27, 1923, passed June 22, 2020. Service will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, at 1pm, with visitation starting at 12pm. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
12:00 PM
JUN
25
Service
01:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
