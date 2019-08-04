|
Alvin James Schulz
Indianapolis - Alvin James Schulz, 85, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Wednesday July 31, 2019. Alvin was born on February 14, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio to Anthony and Marie (Gerard) Schulz. After high school, Alvin went to Youngstown University where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree. He married Mary Ann Weber and they spent over 50 years together.
Alvin worked for BF Goodrich as an industrial general line sales representative. During his time there he became 1 of 9 Engineered Systems Division salesman chosen for membership in the Winners Circle sales honor society for consecutive years. He also worked for AMAX Coal and then Dana Corporation, where he achieved top sales honors. Alvin was an avid golfer who also spent time with the Onion Stompers Garden Club. He was also an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and was a past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus.
Alvin is survived by his children, Marie (Paul) Marks and James P. (Maureen) Schulz; grandchildren, Sean Marks, Ryan Marks, Kaylyn Marks, Andrew Schulz, Kelly Schulz, Kevin Schulz; great grandchildren, Riley Marks, Zachary Marks and Conrad Schulz; and many nieces and nephews. Alvin was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Schulz; parents, Anthony and Marie Schulz; brothers, Dick Schulz, Ray Schulz and Paul Schulz; and sister, Delores Brown.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at St Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240. A mass of christian burial will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amy and Mary Ann with American Village for the care they gave Alvin for many years. And thanks to Bob Weeks, for his loyal devotion and friendship to Alvin. To Heartland Hospice and to all his nurses at American Village thank you for the great care given to Alvin.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019