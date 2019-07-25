|
Alvin M. Mordoh
- - Alvin M. Mordoh, 98, passed away July 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his three children Linda Mordoh (Larry Hughey), Cindy (Jack) Davis, and Mel (Ilana) Mordoh, his 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn. Al was born in Indianapolis and was proud to be a first generation American. He was a lifelong member of Etz Chaim Synagogue, and has always been an active member of the Jewish community. Al had several businesses over his 98 years, but what he's most known for are Meridian Hills North Apartments. This is where Al spent the last 50 plus years of his life working alongside multiple family members at different times. Funeral services will be held at Etz Chaim Synagogue this Thursday, June 25, 2019 at 2pm. Shiva will be held at Al's house Thursday after the burial with Minyan at 7 pm, Friday evening Shiva will be from 3-6 pm, and Sunday Shiva will begin at 1 pm with Minyan at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make a donation to the Etz Chaim Synagogue. Flanner Buchanan-Carmel will be handling arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019