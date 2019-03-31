|
Amanda Jane Qualitza-Roahrig
Indianapolis - Amanda Jane Qualitza-Roahrig, Born, 10/11/1966, moved on to her Next Great Adventure, 3/26/2019.Amanda was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a wife, a best friend, a gardener, an artist, an adventurer, a seeker, a quiet thinker, an animal lover, a coffee fiend, a loyal confidant, an unimaginably strong soul, a member of Naptown Roller Derby family, a welder, a reluctant dancer, a great hugger, a singer when she had a few, and her laugh was bell clear and genuine. She was a proud and fierce mother who created example after example of what it means to be a good human being for her son, Yeats. She was the best friend and soulmate, in the truest sense of the word, to her husband, Dylan. She would create reasons to spend time with her family, sisters, mother, father, nieces and nephews, or do so for no reason at all. If you earned her love, she loved you with everything that she had, if you burned her trust, she would simply move on without you with no malice, nor grudge. She was someone who brought together many types of people, ranging from everyday people to the freaks and geeks of society. Instead of limiting herself to one type of person, she loved them all and acted as a guide in this harsh world. She was the heart of her son's and husband's lives. Her legendary cakes adorned the tables of every holiday spent with family and were greedily devoured by all present. Her paintings, landscaping, masonry, and gardening prowess were an extension of her soul, and continue resonate with her presence. She is survived and devastatingly missed by her son Yeats Roahrig, husband Dylan Roahrig, mother Rebecca Qualitza, father Randy Qualitza, sisters Abigail Qualitza and Andrea Qualitza-Durbin, nieces Sofia and Thayer, nephews Mason, Dexter, and Emmet, and endless extended family and friends. There will be a small, private memorial for close family and friends on Saturday, April 6th at 2:00pm which will be immediately followed by an open house at her home in Irvington at 4:00pm for all friends, family, and well-wishers. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that potted plants, or potted flowers be sent, so that they may be replanted and cared for in memory of Amanda. Also, donations in her honor may be sent to the Just Giants dog rescue, http://www.justgiants.org, or to the Indianapolis FACE Clinic. Condolences may be left at indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019