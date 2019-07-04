Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Ferrand-Purdy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Leigh Ferrand-Purdy


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Leigh Ferrand-Purdy Obituary
Amanda Leigh Ferrand-Purdy

Louisville - 35 of Louisville, KY lost her brave and courageous battle from cancer on June 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Amanda is survived by her two children, Aiden Anthony Ferrand, Landon Alexander Purdy; father, Andy (Susy Ferrand) Ferrand, mother, Celia Ferrand; sister, Andrea Christine Ferrand. A celebration of Amanda's life will be 6:00 PM, Monday, July 8 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 W. Main Street Greenwood, Indiana 46142 with a gathering from 4:00 PM to service time. You are invited to read Amanda's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
Download Now