Amanda Leigh Ferrand-Purdy
Louisville - 35 of Louisville, KY lost her brave and courageous battle from cancer on June 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Amanda is survived by her two children, Aiden Anthony Ferrand, Landon Alexander Purdy; father, Andy (Susy Ferrand) Ferrand, mother, Celia Ferrand; sister, Andrea Christine Ferrand. A celebration of Amanda's life will be 6:00 PM, Monday, July 8 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 W. Main Street Greenwood, Indiana 46142 with a gathering from 4:00 PM to service time. You are invited to read Amanda's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 4, 2019