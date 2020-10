Or Copy this URL to Share

Ametrua Ann Roar



Ametrua Ann Roar 46 passed away October 17. Service will be Monday noon at Eastside M.B.C. visitation time from 11:00 a.m. until time of service to 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Sutherland Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Memorial Chapel.









