|
|
Amy Lyn Phillips
Indianapolis - Amy Lyn Phillips, 50, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday July 7, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1968, to William R. King and Kathleen A. (Kruse) King, who survive her, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is also survived by her husband Richard C. Phillips, son Grant R. (wife Myranda) Phillips, grandmother, Helen M. Martindale, mother-in-law, Dottie Phillips, and many other family members and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am, Service at 11 am at Connection Point Christian Church, 1800 N Green St. Brownsburg, IN 46112. Entrusted to Indiana Memorial Cremation & Funeral Care, www.IndianaMemorial.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019