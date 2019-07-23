Services
Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral Care
3562 W. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 637-5333
Amy Lyn Phillips


1968 - 2019
Amy Lyn Phillips Obituary
Amy Lyn Phillips

Indianapolis - Amy Lyn Phillips, 50, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday July 7, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1968, to William R. King and Kathleen A. (Kruse) King, who survive her, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is also survived by her husband Richard C. Phillips, son Grant R. (wife Myranda) Phillips, grandmother, Helen M. Martindale, mother-in-law, Dottie Phillips, and many other family members and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am, Service at 11 am at Connection Point Christian Church, 1800 N Green St. Brownsburg, IN 46112. Entrusted to Indiana Memorial Cremation & Funeral Care, www.IndianaMemorial.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019
