Amy Weber
Indianapolis - Amy Lawrence Weber, age 45 of Indianapolis passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Community Hospital East. She was born November 8, 1973 in Indianapolis to Gregory and Geraldine Lawrence. Amy was a 1992 graduate of Arlington High School. She enjoyed music, playing the piano, dancing, shopping and reading.
She is survived by her mother, Gerry Lawrence; daughters, Emma (Courtney Palmer) Perry, Grace Perry; brother, Ryan Lawrence and sister, Megan (David) Johnson. She is preceded in death by her father, Gregory Lawrence.
Friends may call 4-8 pm, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, Indiana 46140. Funeral service 10 am, Wednesday, March 13th at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Wickham officiating.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019