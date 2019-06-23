Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Andrea S. Chelf


1943 - 2019
Andrea S. Chelf Obituary
Andrea S. Chelf

Carmel - Andrea S. Chelf, 75 of Carmel, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Andrea was born August 26, 1943 in Bedford, IN to the late Everett and Pauline Andis. She was a graduate of Methodist School of Nursing. She later received her BS in Nursing from Indiana University.

Andrea began her nursing career at Methodist Hospital. She also worked as a county nurse in North Vernon and as a surgical nurse for Jennings County Hospital. Later on, she worked as a school nurse in Jennings County and Westfield Schools. Her second career was as a real estate agent, with Century 21 and Realty Group One. She left real estate around 2008 to focus on her family.

Andi Sue was always bright, creative, cheerful and truly beautiful. She was one of the most giving women on earth, and totally devoted to her family, who miss her dearly.

Andrea is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bob; daughters, Jennifer L. Chelf (husband, Sean Devenney), and Amy C. Lane (husband, Andrew); grandchildren, Lucy Devenney, and Audrey and Molly Lane.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 pm Wednesday, June 26 at Flanner and Buchanan-Carmel, where family and friends are invited to gather from 10:30 am until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
