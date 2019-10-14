|
Andrew Eugene Henderson, 65, Fishers, passed away October 12, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community North Hospital Cancer Center, 7979 Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. Funeral services will begin there at 2pm.
For online condolences and a longer version of the obituary, please visit
www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019