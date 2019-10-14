Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Andrew Eugene Henderson

Andrew Eugene Henderson Obituary
Andrew Eugene Henderson, 65, Fishers, passed away October 12, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community North Hospital Cancer Center, 7979 Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis. Funeral services will begin there at 2pm.

For online condolences and a longer version of the obituary, please visit

www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019
