|
|
Andrew J Borton
Indianapolis - Andrew J Borton, 60, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 13, 2020. He was born on April 21, 1959 in Beech Grove, Indiana.
He dedicated his life to public safety and service to others. He was a firefighter for 34 years, earning the rank of Merit Captain. Additionally, he was a paramedic for 30 years. After retiring from Perry Township Fire Department in 2009, he worked as a Project Assistant in IFD's IT division and worked for St. Francis Hospital as an EMS educator. He also volunteered with Indy Honor Flights, taking veterans to Washington D.C. to tour the nation's capital.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Borton; mother, Judith Borton; sister, Susan Lawson; three daughters, Polina Rivers (Justin Rivers), Whitney Walker (Phil Walker) and Katja Krasnovsky; and grandson, Cohen Rivers.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16 and funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 17 at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Indy Honor Flights.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020