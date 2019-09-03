|
|
Aneta Sue Newport Johnson
Perkinston, MS - Mrs. Aneta Sue Newport Johnson of Perkinston, MS passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2019 surrounded by family. Aneta was born September 18, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her parents Walter Newport and Mariquita Ritenour Kendall and brother Johnny Stevens preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years Douglas C. Johnson, son William Berhow (Judith), daughters Rhonda Burton (Clyde), Gerry Lee Faulkner (James) all of Perkinston, MS., stepson Jeremy Johnson (Sabrina) of Greenville, SC., brother Leon Newport, Indianapolis, IN., grandchildren Brandon McQueen (Season), Kayla Burton, William Johnson, Cassidy Johnson, and great-grandson Kace McQueen.
Aneta was a homemaker, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend whom will be missed dearly. She loved her dogs, cooking, gardening, and canning. We know she is resting well in Heaven. The family would like to thank Kare-In-Home Hospice for their attentiveness in her care. No services to be held at this time.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019