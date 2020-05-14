Angela Johnson Summers



Angela Johnson Summers was born Angela Johnson in Indianapolis on September 19th, 1974 to Harry and Bonnie Johnson. The family soon moved to an old little farmhouse Bargersville after they added another child, Douglas. Her early years were spent doing a lot of reading, feeding the cows they raised for food, avoiding the rooster who lived in a trash can on the front porch, and helping her mom out in the little floral shop next to the house.



Her dad was really the one who she bonded the with most. He worked as a machinist on Indy's south side and championed his daughter at school and home. Academically, she was a straight-A student with occasionally perfect attendance, top five in her graduating class at Franklin High Class of '93, and a James Millikin Scholar for three years at Millikin University where she studied English until '96.



Angela's beloved father passed when she was 19, and the loss weighed heavily on her for may years. Also, in '96, she moved to Indianapolis with her future spouse, Melanie Davis, and they had many adventures there with old friends from Angela's high school years and new friends who were mostly misfits and artists and others who knew how to have a good time. She and Melanie were married in October of '99. More adventures were had. In 2005, she gave birth at home to their child, Katrina Davis. The couple split in 2008.



Angela's primary goal was to find a family to belong to, people she could nourish and who could nourish her. She wound up finding that in 3 particular places. Teleunique, a fundraising/box office service for non-profits was one of the environments she flourished in. The people there were a family, and they buoyed her in many ways.



Then, at a Thanksgiving event with Katrina, she met some folks from Unity of Indianapolis church who they connected with. She attended a service, then became a Sunday School teacher, drawing on her upbringing in a more traditional church, and before too long had run for and joined the board. She invested herself with a signature passion that she had for all causes she believed in, and she had found a richly accepting and supportive family at Unity where her life had impacted so many, as well.



Professionally, like many English majors, she struggled to find a good fit. She started a pet treats company with her long-time friend, Melissa Cummings, called Missy's Morsels and through that and much volunteering for local animal welfare organizations, satisfied her love of taking care of animals. But then she happened upon a career with the Postal Service as a mail carrier, another family where she sought service as a local steward for their union. She was a welcome presence on her route, making friends with the people and animals in her area, passing out treats and smiles and mail, too. She wrote that this was finally a place she felt at home, and her world was coming together in so many ways. It combined family and service and had all the lovely rules and procedures and things she absolutely loved in things like copy-editing, for example.



Then, on April 27th, the bright arc of Angela's life met the impenetrable wall of senseless violence when she was killed, delivering mail during a pandemic as an essential worker serving her community at risk to herself. She made a couple of prophetic posts on Facebook just hours before she was gunned down four blocks from her own front door. Her death has reverberated across the country on the news, but what those headlines and videos miss is the life she lived. For those who knew and loved her, her entire 45 year stay with us is the story. I could have really used Angela's help with writing and editing this, but I'm eternally grateful for all the great things she has contributed to this world. Sorry for my grammar, dear. Where's an English major when you need one?



Angela is survived by our daughter, Katrina, their furbabies: Friend, Milo, and Mr. LemonPants, her brother Douglas Johnson, uncle Harold Crowe, and entirely too many Family members from church, work, and life to afford to print in the local paper. She wished to be buried by her father, and as fate would have it, there was a space available. A drive-through service will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home - 1977 S State Rd 135, Greenwood, IN 46143 - starting at 2pm on Sunday May 17th. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either of 2 GoFundMe campaigns (go to GoFundMe, search for "Angela Summers"), which are now collecting funds for Katrina, or to a local animal welfare organization of your choice, they can really use the help.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store