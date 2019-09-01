Services
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care & Crematory
8151 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Kay Morris


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Kay Morris Obituary
Angela Kay Morris

Indianapolis - Angela Kay Morris, age 73, of Indianapolis, Indiana entered this life on November 13, 1945 in Effingham, Illinois. She passed into God's hands on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Angela loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the WRYC. Angela was an Administrative Assistant at Raytheon, retiring in 2015. Prior to her many years a Raytheon, she worked at the R.C.A. Service Company in the 1970's and 1980's.

Her father Chesly Paul Morris preceded her in death. She leaves behind her mother, Mary V. Morris; her son James Brian Kellermeyer; her sister Helen Morris Russell and Gerald Russell; Granddaughters, Jessica, Brynn, and Jenna Kellermeyer.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m.on Sunday September 8, 2019, at Indiana Funeral Care- Harry Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250. Condolences can be left on Indianafuneralcare.com website.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now