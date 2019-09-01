|
Angela Kay Morris
Indianapolis - Angela Kay Morris, age 73, of Indianapolis, Indiana entered this life on November 13, 1945 in Effingham, Illinois. She passed into God's hands on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Angela loved traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the WRYC. Angela was an Administrative Assistant at Raytheon, retiring in 2015. Prior to her many years a Raytheon, she worked at the R.C.A. Service Company in the 1970's and 1980's.
Her father Chesly Paul Morris preceded her in death. She leaves behind her mother, Mary V. Morris; her son James Brian Kellermeyer; her sister Helen Morris Russell and Gerald Russell; Granddaughters, Jessica, Brynn, and Jenna Kellermeyer.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m.on Sunday September 8, 2019, at Indiana Funeral Care- Harry Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250. Condolences can be left on Indianafuneralcare.com website.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Sept. 1, 2019