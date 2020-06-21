Angela Renee Revere
Indianapolis - Age 56, Indianapolis, passed away on June 12th. There will be a graveside service at Crown Hill Cemetery June 25th at 12 Noon, with calling from 10 am - 11:30 am at Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Services. Social distancing will be maintained at both the funeral chapel and cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.