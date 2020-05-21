Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - Ms. Anita C. Wilson 55, passed away May 14, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Tues. May 26, 2020 12:00 p.m. at Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home Peoples Chapel with calling from 11:00 a.m. to service time. Burial In Sutherland Park Cemetery.









