Indianapolis - Anita Hudson, age 65 was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Theodore and Wilma Mitchell. She was a loving wife, mother and sister. She departed this life on April 27, 2020. Mrs. Anita retired from IU Health after 40 plus years of employment. Anita is survived by her husband James Hudson, daughter Nichelle Carr, son Jeremy Hudson and sister Janis Fields. All services for Anita will be private.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
