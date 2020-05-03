Anita J. Chambers Houchins
Anita J. Chambers Houchins

96, Anita J. Chambers Houchins.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Washington Park North Cemetery. View service live on the Ellis Mortuary Facebook page. Final arrangements Ellis Mortuary.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Washington Park North Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
