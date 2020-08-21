Anita L. HogueIndianapolis - Anita, 93, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1927 to Annie B. (Proffitt) and Henry C. Williams, in Glasgow, Ky and was the oldest of ten children. Her family moved to Indiana in 1940. Anita worked at a few jobs but loved being a homemaker. For fifteen years, she volunteered at Community East and St. Francis hospitals where she made thousands of comfort pillows for children. Many things made her special like sharing pictures of her family and trips, baking, sewing, gardening, attending events for her many grandchildren and cheering on her beloved Cubs, Pacers and Colts teams. Her greatest pleasure and happiest moments were spending time with her large family.Anita is survived by her daughter, Barbara Handlon (Garth), son Gary Lyster (Marilyn) and daughter, Loretta Farley (Mike). Grandchildren, Jason Handlon (Lorraine), Nathan Handlon (Lisa), Hannah Mueller (Jason), Eddie Lyster (Robin), Jennifer Rittenberry (Tracy), Jami Bufalari, Scott Farley (Michelle), Laura Daoud (Al) and Sean Farley (Brittany), 23 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great grandchildren. She is also survived by 7 siblings Ann Doty (Sam), Eldon Williams, Richard Williams, Glen Williams (Patsy), Henrietta Weddle, Eddie Williams, and Jeanie Webb (Terry).She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Annie (Proffitt) Williams, first husband, Charles Lyster, and second husband of 60 years, James Hogue, sister, Wanda Carr and brother, Rondell Williams.Anita attended Christ Lutheran of Irvington for many years. Her family would like to thank The Bloom of German Church staff for the exceptional care they provided for Anita for over two years. Due to her talkative nature, she enjoyed her time as a resident. Anita was the matriarch of a gigantic family who will miss her warm heart, infectious giggle and sweet hugs. Due to COVID limitations, funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East.