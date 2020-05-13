Anita L. Shaefer
Indianapolis - Anita L Shaefer, 92 of Indianapolis, passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1928, in Fort Wayne Indiana. In 1946, Anita graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne, IN. Thereafter, she attended Purdue University where she met her future husband, Howard Shaefer. In 1949, she married Howard and together they moved to Chicago. In 1951, Anita graduated as a pharmacist from the University of Illinois. Prior to starting a family, she actively practiced pharmacy. After moving to Indianapolis, she raised three children and did volunteer work for the Boys Club of America and Lutheran Child and Family Services. In later years, she worked as a secretary for Hosler Heating and Air Conditioning and also did volunteer work for St. Vincent Hospital. Anita was a long time member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and King of Glory Lutheran Church in Carmel, IN. She is survived by her sons Michael Scott Shaefer, William and Carol Shaefer, and her granddaughter Grace Shaefer. Anita Shaefer also is survived by her nephews Zach Washler, Chris Washler, Bill Link, and nieces Barbara Link, Beth Washler, and Abby Roemke. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Shaefer, parents Earl and Hannah Link, siblings David Link and Suzanne Washler, daughter Paula Shaefer, and grandson Brandon Shaefer. Memorials may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at curealz.org.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020.