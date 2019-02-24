|
|
Anita Liechty Ficklin
Indianapolis - Anita Liechty Ficklin, 84, of Indianapolis departed this life on February 20, 2019. She was born September 1, 1934 in Clay County, Indiana to the late Emerson Lamont Liechty and Violet Bernice Collins Liechty. Anita graduated from Clay City High School and then graduated from Greenville College, Greenville, Illinois in 1957 with BS degree in biology and elementary education. She completed a MS degree in education and counseling from Butler University in 1959. She began her career in education at IPS 13 and taught at Greenville, Indiana University, MSD Wayne Township and MSD Pike Township. The last sixteen years of her career was as a guidance counselor at Guion Creek Middle School in MSD Pike Township where she retired in 2000. After retirement, Anita continued her love of children by completing the training to serve as a court appointed guardian ad litem for Child Advocates in Marion County. She gave 10 years to children and families being served by CASA. Anita was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. She was devoted to the many children she taught and counseled. Her love and commitment to children in need was evident in all her professional and volunteer activity. She was a member of St. Luke's UMC in Indianapolis and was trained as a Stephen Minister where she served as a care giver for 10 years. Anita was so loved by her extended family and they looked forward to her Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas parties, and family gatherings. The grandchildren loved that she made their birthdays special and looked forward to her "dress up" for Halloween. She will be missed on all these special occasions.
Anita is survived by her husband of 59 years, Fred L. Ficklin; daughter, Amy Ficklin DeBrota (Steven); son, Jonathan L. Ficklin (Amy) of Indianapolis; her sister, Gloria Liechty Penwell Erickson of Suttons Bay, Michigan. Grandchildren are Eli DeBrota and Grace DeBrota (Indianapolis); Riley Ficklin and Domanic Ficklin (Portland, OR). The family is thankful for Marquette Health Care and St. Vincent Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care they provided during Anita's transition.
Consistent with Anita's dedication to others, she has donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at the IU School of Medicine. Her gift will contribute to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana to benefit quality of life and care for the living.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
Stephen Ministry at St. Luke's UMC, 100 West 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46260; Marquette Foundation, 8140 Township Line Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46260; or, , 50 E. 91st St., Ste.#100, Indianapolis, IN 46240
A celebration of Anita's life will be held on March 9, 2019, 1:30 PM at St. Luke's UMC, 100 W. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019