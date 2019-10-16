|
|
Anita Mae (Phillips) Jones
Indianapolis - Anita Mae (Phillips) Jones 86 of Indianapolis formerly Valparaiso, IN passed away October 15, 2019. Anita was born in Valparaiso on June 13, 1933 to James Harrington and Mary Elizabeth (Graham) Phillips. Anita was an elementary school teacher at Parkview Elementary School in Valparaiso and she was also an avid volunteer for several different organizations. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Mac Jones in 1972. A funeral mass will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church 7200 Sarto Drive Indianapolis, IN at 11 am with calling one hour prior. Anita is survived by her daughters; Linda (Eric) Eichholtz, and Janet (Doug) Havens, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and sister; Jeanne Funkhouser. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North are handling arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019