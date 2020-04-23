|
|
Anita Ruth (Kirkham) Jann
Indianapolis - Anita Ruth (Kirkham) Jann passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Anita was born in Prairieton, Indiana on August 18, 1943 to the late Clarence and Mary Kirkham.
Anita attended Honey Creek High School in Terre Haute, Indiana. She then received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Elementary Education from Indiana State University. Anita met her future husband, David Jann, at Indiana State and they were married on August 15, 1965. Anita enjoyed three years of teaching kindergarten at West Terre Haute and MSD Warren Township. She then decided to focus on her true passion in life, being a devoted, full-time Mom. And she excelled in this role! She was the Mom that attended every event, had warm chocolate chip cookies waiting after school, and even saved some of the cookie dough for later!
Anita loved every animal on the planet. She rescued many throughout her lifetime and would have rescued them all if possible. Anita also took joy in and was an expert at the art of giving gifts. She spent many years making handcrafted Christmas ornaments which still bring joy to so many all these years later.
Anita will be lovingly remembered by her husband, David Jann; her daughter, Michelle Jann (Jodi); her son, Michael Jann (Jami); her grandchildren, Christian, Sara-Michael, and Kendylmae; her sister, Barbara Day; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; her best friend, Sharon Johnson; and her beloved yorkie, Gus.
The family would like to thank the staff at Community East Hospital and the Franciscan Hospice House for the incredible care and compassion they showed both Anita and the family during these challenging times.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Teacher's Treasures; 1800 E. 10th Street; Indianapolis, IN 46201 or The Hamilton County Humane Society; 1721 Pleasant St., Ste B; Noblesville, IN 46060.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020