|
|
Ann Beall
Indianapolis - Elizabeth Ann Beall passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 74 in her home in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born in Waltersburg, Pennsylvania to Joseph Natoli and Sara Mansell Natoli who preceded her in death. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 53 years, James Beall. Ann was a first-generation college graduate, graduating from Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree and working as an elementary school teacher. She had a passion for genealogy, tracing her family back to William the Conqueror. She also had a lifelong fascination with Christmas nativities, amassing a museum-worthy collection numbering over one thousand. Ann was the proud mother of two daughters, Abby Beall of Greenwood, Indiana and Gretchen Beall Taylor of Indianapolis, Indiana, who survive her and will miss her terribly. She was also the most amazing and devoted "Nanny" to her four grandchildren who also survive her: Matthew Brown Ott of Indianapolis, Indiana; Jacob Brown of Bargersville, Indiana; Tyler Brown of Muncie, Indiana; and Sara Taylor of Avon, Indiana. Per Ann's request, she will be cremated after a brief visitation from her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020