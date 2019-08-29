|
|
Ann Campbell Holcombe
Indianapolis - Ann Campbell Holcombe, age 76, died Aug. 23, 2019 at American Village in Indianapolis. She was born May 2, 1943 in Elwood to Lt. Col. William and Florence (Leisure) Holcomb. Growing up in the military, Ann attended schools in the country and occupied Japan, and Canada. She was a 1961 graduate of Alexandria High School in Virginia; received her Bachelors of Arts Degree from Purdue University; and received a Master's Degree from Indiana University. Ann was a distance learning coordinator for I.H.E.T.S. Education Facility for over 10 years and retired in 2006. Ann also previously worked at I.U.P.U.I. as a writing teacher. Ann enjoyed knitting, playing the piano, and music and arts.
Ann's family includes 3 children, Jesse Scott (Jill) Campbell of Greenfield, Jonathan McCaskey Campbell of Brooklyn, NY, and Sarah Jane Campbell of Indianapolis; brother, Dr. Will (Carol) Holcomb; sister, Jane (Holcombe) Pearson; step-grandchild, Meredith; step-great-grandchild, Kristina; niece, Christina Manzewitsch; and nephew, Nathan Holcomb.
A memorial service at 12:00 pm Sat., Aug. 31, 2019 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Rev. Bill Johnston officiating. Burial in Knox Chapel Cemetery in rural Fairmount. Visitation from 10-12pm prior to the service at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Memorial contributions: or the Purdue University School of Liberal Arts through the funeral home. Online condolences: copherfeslermay.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019