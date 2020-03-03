|
Ann Doss (Annie Dosseff)
Ann Doss (Annie Dosseff), 85, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Ann was born January 11, 1935 to Ben (Botu) and Josephine (Donka) Dosseff in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from George Washington High School in 1953. Soon after graduation she married the love of her life, Jack B. Doss. They were married 60 years before his passing in January, 2014. Together they had four daughters.
From a young age Ann worked in her father's bakery, Bennie's Bakery, on W. Washington St. After marriage, Ann was a homemaker until their youngest child started school. She then started her career with Ameritech. Retiring in 1996 after 25 years of service.
Ann was a very proud daughter of Bulgarian immigrants. She enjoyed sharing the Bulgarian language and culture with all and celebrating her heritage at Bulgarian Dances she loved to attend.
She absolutely loved people and socializing. She continuously taught herself new technology for her Iphone, Iwatch and Ipad; which kept her connected to family and friends through social media.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, siblings: John Dosseff, Katie Otto & Ruth Keen, grandson: Steven Spinks, II. She is survived by her daughters: Linda Spinks (Steve), Donna Miller (Al), Cindy Melvin (Dave) & Vicki Rohrman (Rick); grandchildren: Angela Pickett, Christopher Morgan, Michael Morgan (Danielle), Aly Melvin, Justin Miller, Connor Rohrman, Bryce Rohrman & Logan Rohrman, 8 great & 3 great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Our hearts are broken only to be consoled that our parents have been reunited for eternity. We will forever miss our beautiful "mommy".
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner and Buchanan Mortuary, 425 N. Holt Rd, Indpls, 46222. Visitation on Friday, March 6, from 5 to 7 pm. Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 pm. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery on Saturday, March 7, with processional starting at Flanner and Buchanan at 11:30 am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020