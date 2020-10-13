Ann E. (Priestley) Larner
Greenwood - Ann E. (Priestley) Larner, 82, of Greenwood, Indiana passed away October 11, 2020. She is survived by her children, Todd (Patricia Amano Larner) Larner, Craig (Beth) Larner, and Laurie Little; grandson, Joshua Little; and sisters, Susan and Jane.
Graveside service will be Thursday, October 15 at 2:00pm at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org
; or the National Kidney Foundation
, www.kidney.org
.