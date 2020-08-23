1/1
Ann M. Jordan
Ann M. Jordan

Greenwood - Ann M. Jordan, 77, of Greenwood, passed away at her home on August 22, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with her health. Ann was born to the late Michael and Nora (Leonard) Crowe on May 31, 1943 in Indianapolis. On November 9, 1968 in St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Ann wed James "Jim" Jordan; Jim survives.

Ann graduated from St. Agnes Academy in Indianapolis. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Elizabeth Graves retiring after 20 years of service. A devout Irish Catholic, Ann was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, where she and Jim were very active as a sponsor couple for marriage preparation. Ann also was an active volunteer in the Hunger, Inc. food pantry. Ann loved gathering with her large group of friends for card club and evenings of laughter; she loved regular lunches with her many friends and family, as well as golfing with her lady friends. Ann and Jim had many memorable travels and family trips over the years; some destinations include Ireland and Florida. Above all, she loved her family fiercely and was at her happiest spending time with her precious grandchildren. Ann was a beautiful lady who was known to be extremely organized and meticulous; her sweet and gentle nature will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Along with her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen (Bob) Schlaler and Peggy Breeden; and her brother-in-law's, Monsignor Edward Jordan and Wayne Sarjent.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Jim Jordan; her children, Colleen (Gregory) Loberg, Michael (Maureen) Jordan, Brian (Amy) Jordan; her beloved grandchildren, Matthew Loberg, Grace Loberg, Sam Jordan, Anna Loberg, Sarah Jordan, Nora Jordan, Michael Loberg, Maeve Jordan, and Finn Jordan; her brother-in-law's, Father Thomas Jordan, Billy Jordan, and Ron Breeden; her sister-in-law's, Joanne Sarjent, Linda Jordan, and Nancy Gregory; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.

Family and friends will gather for calling hours on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association; envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to sign the online guest registry.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
