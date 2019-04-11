|
Ann M. Wright
Indianapolis - Ann M. Wright, 91 of Indianapolis, April 6, 2019. She was a member of Old Bethel United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 67 years William "Bill" L. Wright, Jr; children Linda Hachey (Dave), Vicky Wright-Hunt, Cathy Shields, and Mike Wright (Stacy); 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister Helen McCulloch. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St, Indianapolis with a Funeral Service beginning at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery. For her full obituary visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019