Ann Marie BooeIndianapolis - Ann Marie Booe, 78, passed away August 14, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 21, 1942 to the late James M. and Dortha Booe.She grew up in Irvington and graduated from Howe High School in 1959. She attended Herron School of Art on a scholarship at the original Indianapolis campus in 1964. She was taught by many European trained teachers and she graduated with a BFA degree in painting and drawing. She then was awarded the Wolcott Prize which allowed her to travel to Europe to study art. She also attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Master of Fine Arts degree in 1967. Ann taught at IUPUI for several years before moving to Bloomington, Indiana to focus on her artwork. She returned to Irvington when she retired in 2016. She enjoyed going to art auctions and working in the garden. Through the years she was also a caregiver to her parents. She studied the history of Irvington and supported the Irvington Historical Society. Ann was an excellent seamstress and did needlepoint for the Town Stitchery. She was a proud member of the Irvington Presbyterian Church for many years.Ann is survived by her brothers, James Booe Jr. and John Booe; niece, Jennifer Booe; nephews, Christopher (Angie) Booe and Aaron Booe; great-nephew, Matthew Booe; and great niece, Samantha Booe.