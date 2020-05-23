Ann Marie Romanski
Fishers - 86, passed away May 22, 2020. She was born November 13, 1933 in Gloversville, NY to the late Francis and Florence (Duignan) Flynn. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond S. Romanski.
Services will be private and are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Julie Martin; son, John Romanski (Autumn); grand children, Andrew Martin, and Alex Martin; step grandson, Jonathan Hoban; brothers, John Flynn, and Robert Flynn (Nancy). She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 23 to May 24, 2020.