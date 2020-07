Ann Palazzolo ShakeIndianapolis - Ann Palazzolo Shake, 58, of Indianapolis, IN, entered into eternal rest on July 20, 2020, after a long battle with a terminal illness. Born on April 22, 1962 in Hampton, SC, Ann graduated from Indiana University in 1984.Ann was predeceased by her husband, Brian Keith Shake and her father, Salvatore Ernest Palazzolo.She is survived by her son, Parker Douglas Shake of Indianapolis, IN and her daughter, Lindsay Catherine Shake of Chicago IL; her mother, Janet Parker Palazzolo of Bluffton, SC; her sisters, Susan Henderson of Ridgeland, SC, Christine Pellegrini of Norton, MA, and Lisa Hill of Banner Elk, NC; her brothers Joseph Palazzolo of Orange Park, FL and James Palazzolo of Orange Park, FL.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann's memory may be sent to Roper Hospice Cottages, 676 Wando Park Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464, 843-606-8790.Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.palmettocs.com