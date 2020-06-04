Ann RichardsonFishers - Ann Richardson, age 74, of Fishers, IN (formerly of Merrillville, IN) passed away June 4, 2020.She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Dorothy Richardson and her sister Bette Peterson. She is survived by her loving companion Harris Precht, Aunt and Uncle Mary Lou and Bobbie Beckett, several cousins, numerous friends, God-daughter Renith Joy Holly, and long-time friend Cheryl Hamilton.Ann taught kindergarten and emotionally challenged students in several Indiana school districts, retiring from Indianapolis Public Schools. She was active in a geology club, 500 Earth Sciences, chairing the Children's Area at its annual Gem, Mineral, and Fossil show for many years. She demonstrated fossil cleaning and preparation at several of the mid-west mineral and fossil shows.Ann was an artist, enjoying pottery, sketching, and water-color painting. She was a member of the Cricket Creek Band, where she played a dulcimer that she built herself.The family will be having private services at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East.