Ann Sherls-Pettigrew
Indianapolis - Ann Sherls-Pettigrew, 85 passed away on September 17, 2019.Survivors include daughter Yolanda Pettigrew Grant (Cary), sons Marc Shabazz, Jeffrey Pettigrew and Corey Pettigrew, sisters Ruth Harris and Reine McGill, 5 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter,a host of beloved nieces and nephews . Visitation will be Saturday, September 21 at 11 am until the time of service at Crown Hill Funeral Home, Peace Chapel. Service will be at noon.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019