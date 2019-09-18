Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home, Peace Chapel
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home, Peace Chapel
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - Ann Sherls-Pettigrew, 85 passed away on September 17, 2019.Survivors include daughter Yolanda Pettigrew Grant (Cary), sons Marc Shabazz, Jeffrey Pettigrew and Corey Pettigrew, sisters Ruth Harris and Reine McGill, 5 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter,a host of beloved nieces and nephews . Visitation will be Saturday, September 21 at 11 am until the time of service at Crown Hill Funeral Home, Peace Chapel. Service will be at noon.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
