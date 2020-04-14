|
Ann Snyder Patten
Carmel - 98, passed away on Tuesday, April 14. Her beloved parents were the late Emil R. and Olga S. Snyder. Ann was born December 22, 1921, in Monroe City, IN, and was raised on their family farm near Cloverdale, IN. Ann graduated valedictorian from Cloverdale High School in 1940. She was very active in dramatics. After high school, she attended and graduated from Indiana Business College.
During WWII, Ann worked at an Allison aircraft engine manufacturing plant as an assistant in the Public Relations Department. There she met the love of her life, Army Air Corps engineering officer, John R. Patten. They married January 12, 1945. They had two children, Sharon Patten Von Der Ahe and John M. Patten.
Ann was a cherised wife, mother, sister, aunt, great aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved golf, playing bridge, gardening and was a stock market guru.
As a multifaceted career woman, Ann was a secretary and sales person, she delivered films for movie theaters, trained waitresses for the Wheeler Restaurant and typed theses for medical students. Ann researched material for celebrity, Dick Stone's radio, television and newspaper columns. As a Welcome Wagon Hostess, Ann became General Supervisor for Indianapolis and surrounding counties. During her Welcome Wagon tenure, she won the S.A.M.E. Award for Indianapolis. Her Welcome Wagon career culminated when she was chosen to be the first woman to open the New York Stock Exchange. For many years, Ann was the head of the Marion County Voters Registration. Ann retired in her 70's after being COO of Primo Incorporated.
For over 55 years, Ann was a member of Indianapolis Athletic Club and its Dolphin Club. Ann was the IAC swimming program liaison for the Star / News. She was a Garden club and Hooverwood Guild enthusiast. Ann was a member and First Flight champion golfer at Twin Lakes Golf Club, celebrating 2 observed holes in one.
For many years, Ann was the Secretary and Sunday school teacher for Wesley Methodist Church, Indianapolis, and after retirement, a member of St. Lukes Methodist Church.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her treasured husband of 67 years; her brothers, Lowell, Robert, and Harold; her sister, Rose South; and grandson, Chris Von Der Ahe.
Surviving are her children, Sharon Von Der Ahe and John M. Patten (Stephanie); grandchildren, Heather Von Der Ahe, Randy Patten, Johanna Patten, and Bernadine Schwegman (Ben); great grandchildren, Josh Staley, Michelle Staley, Page Staley, Thomas Schwegman and Eleanor Schwegman; and sisters, Kathleen Swift and Kay Walgren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020