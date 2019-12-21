|
|
Anna Dell Wilson
Franklin, IN. - Anna Dell (Ross) Wilson 102 of Franklin, IN passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community where she had been a resident since 1993. She was born April 15, 1917 in Muncie, Indiana to Carl and Iva (Blount) Ross. She married Eugene H. Wilson on December 26, 1941 in Liberty, Indiana, he preceded her in death on July 3, 2004. She was a graduate of Muncie Central High School and a 1939 graduate of Ball State Teachers College majoring in home economics. She had been a school teacher at Geneva Schools, McCordsville Schools, Sunman Schools, and Whiteland Schools. After World War II, she was a homemaker until her family was raised. She then taught elementary art for Hamilton Southeastern Schools. The Reverend David Mark Owens will conduct a service on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 11AM at the Wright Chapel at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community 1070 West Jefferson Street in Franklin, Indiana where friends may call from 10AM till service time at the Wright Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Gravel Lawn Cemetery 9088 West County Road 1025 South in Fortville, IN. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019