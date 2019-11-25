|
Anna Elberta Demott Evans
Indianapolis - Anna Elberta Demott Evans, 101, died peacefully at her home in Robin Run Village, Indianapolis, Indiana, Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
She was born December 12, 1917, near Mound City, Kansas, daughter of Joseph Daniel and Ruth Sawyer Demott. The eldest of five children, she attended a one room schoolhouse where she was one of thirteen students in grades one through eight. The family moved to Blue Mound, Kansas, when they lost the farm in the dustbowl. After high school she was appointed Assistant Postmaster. At a Christian Endeavor summer camp she met and fell in love with a young pastor, Clyde Evans, who she married and followed on his various pastorates. She learned to play the piano to help her husband in church services. Each of her children was born in a different state.
At age 50, while raising her children, she resumed college and earned a BA and later an MA from Butler University, and taught second, third, and fourth grade for thirteen years at Crooked Creek Elementary School. She and Clyde travelled the world, making friends wherever they went. A high point was meeting Mother Teresa in Calcutta, India. She very much enjoyed summers at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York.
She was active in Northwood Christian Church, PEO sorority, and at Robin Run was a docent for schoolchildren at Coan-Lea cabin and served in Sunsetters, providing companionship and comfort to hospice patients.
Her life was characterized by love, especially for children, compassion, and kindness. When asked what was the secret of her long life, she said, "Eat sensibly and don't get stressed."
She is survived by a sister, Daisy Burris, Tulsa, Oklahoma; her children, Joy (Nathan) Hastings, San Antonio, Texas, Philip (Kristen) Evans, Tucson, Arizona, and Ethan (Nancy) Evans, Bloomington, Illinois; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde Harold Evans; a son, David Paul Evans; her brothers Bob Demott and Howard Demott; a sister, Gladys Millsap; and her dear friend Ron Gilbert.
A celebration of life will be held in the chapel at Robin Run Village, 5354 W. 62nd St., Indianapolis, Indiana, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, with visitation immediately following.
The family thanks the staff at Robin Run Village for their kindness and support, and especially those in the Assisted Living and Clare Bridge facilities.
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019