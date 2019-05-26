|
|
Anna Hackett
Indianapolis - Anna Rosaleen (Bean) Hackett, 82, of Indianapolis, passed from this life on May 24, 2019. Visitation: Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 12:00-4:00pm at at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. St. Rd 135, Greenwood, Indiana, with a service at 4:00pm. She will be laid to rest at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Down's syndrome Foundation. Online condolences: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019