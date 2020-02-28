|
Anna J. Gehring
Indianapolis - 92, came to the end of her journey here on earth, she wanted to thank all her friends and family for being part of her life. Anna was born May 5, 1927 in Lamar, Indiana to the late Alvin and Minnie (Conner) Southwood who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by, her beloved husband, Gene C. Gehring, and one son, Glenn Gehring; brothers, Nathan, Victor, and Alvin Southwood; sister, Amy Southwood Bradley; sister-in-law, Helen Southwood. A woman of faith and the heart of the Gehring family, Anna shaped their family by her Christian examples and through her service to her community. Perhaps, she touched your life by way of her many volunteer experiences or clubs, the Indianapolis Zoo, the Hiking Club, or the Glendale Library, to name just a few. In her 92 years on earth, Anna embroidered a tapestry of memories, as vibrant and beautiful as her flower beds she created, as a master gardener. The family finds comfort that she is at peace with the Lord.
Anna was a kind and loving woman adored by her son, Karl A. Gehring; and sister -in-law, Barbara Southwood. Family and Friends may visit Sunday, March 1st, 2020 from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd West Drive. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Washington Park North Cemetery on Monday, March 2nd. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Indianapolis Zoo or Crossroads Rehabilitation. Please feel free to share your memories at www.flannerbuchanan.com, as I would enjoy hearing how she touched your life.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020