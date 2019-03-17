|
|
Anna Jean Ellis Palmer
Indianapolis - Anna Jean Ellis Palmer, 92, Indianapolis, passed away March 1, 2019. She was born in St. Joseph, MO to Lester and Mabel (Null) Ellis, July 31,1926.
Anna grew up in St Joseph, MO, then attended Butler University. She married Otis M. Palmer December 30, 1949. She served as a church secretary, as well as assisted her husband in his consulting engineering business. Anna was a member of of E91st Christian Church and P.E.O.. She taught Sunday School and Bible Studies and was a 4-H leader and piano teacher. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors: children Linda Dillon, Gary (Polly) Palmer, David (Cindy) Palmer, and Nancy (David) Smith, as well as 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by husband, Otis M. Palmer, parents, and brothers Millard, Russell, Dale and Glenn Ellis.
Celebration of Life Service: E 91st St. Christian Church, 6049 E91st St., Indianapolis, IN 46250, Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 AM. Prior to the service, visitation will begin at 9:30.
Burial: Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Fishers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christianville Foundation Inc. at http://www.christianvillehaiti.com/ , P.E.O., or the church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 17, 2019